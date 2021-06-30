Nandos Peri Peri Quick Marinade Garlic 265G
Product Description
- Nandos Peri Peri Quick Mrnde Garlic 265g
- Tasty tips: nandos.co.uk/sauces
- Sweet garlic meets Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli) to bring your feast to tasty new heights.
- Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
- Cap On - Bottle - Recycle
- Sleeve - Don't Recycle
- Flavour in 30 Mins
- Great with Chicken or Veggies
- No Looking Back
- Share with love
- Gluten-Free
- No Artificial Preservatives, Flavours, Colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - NIHT, National Independent Halaal Trust
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 265G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Garlic Puree (10%), Sugar, Onions (6%), Tomato Paste, Lemon Puree (4%), Spirit Vinegar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum; Propylene Glycol Alginate), Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid; Rosemary Extract), Lemon Flavouring
Storage
Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.Refrigerate once opened and use within 3 weeks.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For quick flavour, pour at least half of this bottle over 500g of chicken, meat or veggies and let it bathe in Peri-Peri goodness for 30 mins. When you're ready, barbecue, grill or cook to your heart's content. For extra Peri-Peri punch, add an extra coat (or two) whilst cooking.
- Shake Well Before Use.
- The Bottle Too.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle: 13, Serving size: 20 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- All About Food Ltd,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food Ltd,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
265g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Quantity per 100 g
|Average Quantity per Serving
|Energy
|294 kJ /
|59 kJ /
|-
|70 kcal
|14 kcal
|Fat
|1.9 g
|0.4 g
|of which saturates
|0.5 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|11 g
|2.3 g
|of which sugars
|8.7 g
|1.7 g
|Protein
|1.1 g
|0.2 g
|Salt
|1.48 g
|0.30 g
|-
|-
