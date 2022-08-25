Head & Shoulders Deep Hydration Coconut Hair Conditioner 275ml

HEAD & SHOULDERS DP HYDRATION C/NUT COND 275ML

Head & Shoulders Deep Hydration anti-dandruff conditioner with coconut oil is formulated to instantly refresh hair & scalp for deep moisturisation and provide dry scalp hydration. Its Microbiome balance formula deeply moisturises hair and scalp to give you flake-free hair (visible flakes, with regular use) with a lightweight finish. It's pH balanced, with vitamins & antioxidants is suitable for daily use. Combine it with Head & Shoulders Shampoo to boost the dandruff protection on your scalp for soft and beautiful flake-free hair (visible flakes, with regular use).

Pack size: 275ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glutamic Acid, Dimethicone, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Piroctone Olamine, Hexyl Cinnamal, Niacinamide, Polysorbate 20, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cocos Nucifera Oil

Net Contents

275ml ℮