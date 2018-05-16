Dairylea Dunkers Ritz Cheese Snacks 6 Pack 258G

Product Description
- Made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese dip. Cheese dip (7 % fat) with added calcium and mini-sized Ritz savoury crackers (28 %).
- Recycling Info: Yay-Recycle Me!†
- †Sleeve and tray only.
- Film is not yet recyclable.
- Remove Sleeve
- Sleeve Recycle
- Tray Recycle
- Film Don't Recycle
- 1 tub = 43 g. Contains 6 tubs
- Dip, Dunk, Demolish!
- Great Lunchtime Snack
- Baked Not Fried
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Added
- A good source of calcium
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 258G
Information
Ingredients
Dairylea Cheese Dip: Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Concentrated Whey (from Milk), Inulin, Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Emulsifying Salt (Polyphosphates), Modified Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Mini-Sized Ritz Savoury Crackers: Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (calcium Phosphates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Barley Malt Flour, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before: see side
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.
Return to
- To contact us...
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1 DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 71 06 (ROI) 1800 600 858
- Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 258g ℮
Safety information
YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021