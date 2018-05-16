- Energy459kJ 109kcal5%
- Fat5.5g8%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.41g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 655kJ
Product Description
- Organic handmade tofu infused in a terrific teriyaki marinade.
- How doo you Tofoo?
- We put the ease in Japanese - spelling has never been our beast quality. Infused with Teriyaki herbs and spices, this Tofoo is high in taste and protein and low in messing about. We've reinvented tofu for modern cooking - wang it in a wrap, bung it in a bao bun or stick it in a stir fry.
- Too Good to be 'FU'
- Tihs is a typo. So as this. But Tofoo definitely isn't. It's spelt differently because it's not like other tofu. Handmade in Yorkshire to a traditional Japanese recipe, it's pre-pressed and ready for anything. Anyone can join the tofu revolution. Tofoo for all!
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Film - not currently recycled
- Organic
- Extra Firm
- Tofu with Taste
- Our Bean Guarantee
- Sustainable
- GM Free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
Marinated Tofu* (88%) (Tofu (Water, Soya Beans*, Nigari), Chinese Spices*), Teriyaki Sauce* (8%) (Tamari Soya Sauce* (Water, Soya Beans*, Sea Salt, Shochu* (Water, Cultured Rice *, Salt), Roasted Soya Beans*), Rice Syrup*, White Wine Vinegar*, Mirin* (Sweet Rice*, Water, Cultured Rice*), Grain Alcohol*, Garlic Puree*, Sea Salt, Apple Juice Concentrate*, Black Pepper*, White Pepper*, Water), Teriyaki Seasoning* (4%) (Sugar*, Sea Salt, Spices* (Black Pepper*, Coriander*, Cinnamon*, Fennel*, Clove*, Aniseed*), Garlic Powder*, Onion Powder*, Yeast Extract*), *Denotes Organic Ingredients
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For Use By See Side of PackKeep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened place in an airtight container, use within 24hrs. Not suitable for freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to do Tofoo
Drain. No need to press - we're special like that.
Chop, cook, enjoy. Or be a rebel and eat it cold - yes - rebels eat their Tofoo cold.
Oven cook
Instructions: To Bake: Preheat oven to 180ºC (160ºC Fan, Gas Mark 4). Toss in a little oil & bake on a tray for 20-25 mins.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and fry over a hot heat for about 5 mins, turning frequently until golden brown all over.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try Teriyaki Tofoo in your stir fries, on skewers, in wraps, or simply served with rice.
- And don't get all Silly with extra flavours - we've done it all for you.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
- Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
- The Tofoo Co. (Ireland) Ltd.,
- 5th Floor,
- Beaux Lane House,
- Mercer Street Lower,
Net Contents
280g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Serving Approx 70g
|Energy
|655kJ
|459kJ
|-
|156kcal
|109kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|5.5g
|- of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|4.1g
|- of which sugars
|2.3g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|15.6g
|10.9g
|Salt
|0.59g
|0.41g
