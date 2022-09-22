Highland Park 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 700Ml

Whiskey
I bought the product as part of a promotion. This was a gift for a friend and it was well received.
Rich tasting whiskey
Enjoyed this rich tasting whiskey on ice. Unique and enjoyable flavour.
A treat to toast Her Majesty
Took the opportunity to snap up this beauty whilst in a cashback promo to use as a respectful goodbye toast to our beautiful Queen to say thankyou for your dedication. Sad day but fabulous whiskey! Worth every penny!
Great dram
Really enjoyed this single malt, at sub £30 its a decent drink
Highland Park 10 year old
I bought this product on offer and is a well matured and mellow whisky
Lovely shaped bottle in a box
I bouhjt this for a friend who ia a big whiskey drinker. He said it was very nice , smooth nd rich and would be buying it for himself. Bought as a promotion.
Highland Park
A nice single malt that i think is well priced at roughly £35.
Bought it for a gift and I know it will be well received - it is a firm favourite
Smooth
This was very smooth and easy to drink! Love mixing this with coke and ice , would buy again.
Smooth Whisky
Lovely tasting smooth whisky. Presented in nice packaging and lovely bottle. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.