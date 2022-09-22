We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Highland Park 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 700Ml

4.5(32)Write a review
£34.00
£48.57/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • The Orkney Single Malt with Viking Soul
  • Highland Park 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is matured predominantly in sherry seasoned European and American oak casks. The taste is a fistful of fallen oranges, dollops of vanilla cream and smoky heather peat. Awards include for this whisky include Silver at the International Spirits Challenge 2018 and Category Winner 12 years and under at the World Whiskies Awards 2018.
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and Bottled in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Try a Salted Honey Old Fashioned
  • Glass: Rocks glass
  • Ice: Cubed
  • Garnish: Orange twist
  • Ingredients:
  • 50ml Highland Park 10 Year Old
  • 10ml Honey Syrup
  • Pinch of smoked sea salt
  • Dash of orange bitters
  • Dash of Angostura bitters
  • Method:
  • Add all ingredients to an ice filled mixing glass Stir for 25 seconds and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice Garnish with an orange twist.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Highland Park Distillery,
  • Kirkwall,
  • Orkney Islands,
  • Scotland.
  • Edrington Sweden A.B.,

Importer address

  • The Edrington Group,
  • G15 6RW,
  • Glasgow,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • The Edrington Group,
  • G15 6RW,
  • Glasgow,
  • United Kingdom.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

32 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Whiskey

4 stars

I bought the product as part of a promotion. This was a gift for a friend and it was well received.

Rich tasting whiskey

5 stars

Enjoyed this rich tasting whiskey on ice. Unique and enjoyable flavour.

A treat to toast Her Majesty

5 stars

Took the opportunity to snap up this beauty whilst in a cashback promo to use as a respectful goodbye toast to our beautiful Queen to say thankyou for your dedication. Sad day but fabulous whiskey! Worth every penny!

Great dram

5 stars

Really enjoyed this single malt, at sub £30 its a decent drink

Highland Park 10 year old

5 stars

I bought this product on offer and is a well matured and mellow whisky

Lovely shaped bottle in a box

5 stars

I bouhjt this for a friend who ia a big whiskey drinker. He said it was very nice , smooth nd rich and would be buying it for himself. Bought as a promotion.

Highland Park

4 stars

A nice single malt that i think is well priced at roughly £35.

Bought it for a gift and I know it will be well re

5 stars

Bought it for a gift and I know it will be well received - it is a firm favourite

Smooth

5 stars

This was very smooth and easy to drink! Love mixing this with coke and ice , would buy again.

Smooth Whisky

5 stars

Lovely tasting smooth whisky. Presented in nice packaging and lovely bottle. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.

1-10 of 32 reviews

