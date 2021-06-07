Pizza Express Garlic & Mozzarella Flatbread 185g
- Energy1057kJ 251kcal13%
- Fat7.9g11%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ
Product Description
- Part-baked flatbread topped with a Garlic & Mozzarella butter spread blend. Finished with Mozzarella petals.
- Great Meals Good Times Since 1965
- A hand-stretched flatbread topped with a garlic spread & mozzarella petals
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 185G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (12%), Butter (Milk) (2.5%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Salt, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. This product may have been previously frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook It the PizzaExpress Way
1. Preheat oven.
2. Remove all packaging.
3. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven.
4. Bake for 8-10 minutes.
5. Once cooked, remove carefully from the oven.
Ensure flatbread is piping hot before serving and serve immediately.
For best results cook from chilled.
Electric 200°c 8-10 mins
Fan 180°c 8-10 mins
Gas Mark 6 8-10 mins
These are guidelines only as all appliances vary in performance.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Name and address
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- EU Registered Address:
- 38 Main Street,
Net Contents
185g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 flatbread
|%RI*
|RI*
|Energy
|1187kJ
|1057kJ
|13%
|8400kJ
|-
|282kcal
|251kcal
|13%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|7.9g
|11%
|70g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|3.3g
|17%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|38.4g
|34.2g
|13%
|260g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|2.3g
|3%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|2.1g
|Protein
|11.0g
|9.8g
|20%
|50g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.8g
|13%
|6g
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
