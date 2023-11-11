Sanex Expert Skin Health Moisturising Bath Soak 450Ml Set aside time to indulge in skin care while you soak in a warm relaxing bath filled with Sanex Expert Skin Health Moisturising Bath Soak. This bath foam, designed for all skin types and dry skin, leaves your skin feeling wonderfully smooth and hydrated after each soak. This moisturising bath soak is designed to respect your skin’s microbiome by supporting good bacteria, helping your skin become more resilient to external aggressors. The bath foam also boosts your skin's natural moisturisation after each bath and protects your skin’s natural barrier and hydration. This moisturising bath soak from Sanex respects your skin’s natural pH, contains 0% sulphates* and has been dermatologically tested. It’s also vegan and sourced from natural ingredients, so the only thing you need to think about is taking a moment to unwind while helping to keep your skin healthy. *Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants.

Pack size: 450ML

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, Inulin, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Hydroxyacetophenone, Sodium Pyruvate, Sodium PCA, Sodium Gluconate, Sucrose Cocoate, Butyloctanol, Lecithin, Poloxamer 124, Zinc Sulfate.

450