Simple Kind To Skin Soothing Eye Balm 15ml

Simple Kind to Skin Soothing Eye Balm contains the perfect blend of multi-vitamins and skin-loving ingredients to reduce puffiness and wind down your tired eyes. Containing simple ingredients that provide impressive results such as pro-vitamin B5, vitamin E, bisabolol and jojoba oil, this under eye cream is designed for sensitive skin, yet loved by all skin types. It's dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic so you can use it worry-free. Our eye cream balm contains no skin-harmful ingredients like artificial perfumes, colours, alcohol, or harsh chemicals that could lead to skin irritation. HOW TO USE: Apply a dash of the balm to your delicate eye area and gently pat until absorbed. For best results, use is as a part of your morning and evening skincare routine. Be careful not to get the product into your eyes. We believe in continuously working to be kinder to your skin, the planet and people. We make positive changes to reduce our impact on the environment and work continuously to become a more sustainable brand. You can help, too. Remember to recycle the tube according to the instruction on it. Simple is globally certified Cruelty-Free by PETA, which means we don’t test on animals anywhere in the world. Simple, the UK’s #1 facial skincare brand*. *Based on Nielsen Scan Track (Total GB) data for Facial Beauty Skincare, 52 weeks to 26/12/20 (Copyright 2020, The Nielsen Company)

Simple Kind to Skin Soothing Eye Balm from the UK’s #1 facial skincare brand* helps to reduce puffiness and relax tired eyes Our eye cream contains the perfect blend of multi-vitamins and skin-loving ingredients to take soothing to the next level, such as pro-vitamin B5, vitamin E, jojoba oil and bisabolol The sensitive skin formula contains no artificial perfume or colour, no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin, no alcohol, and no animal-derived ingredients To be as kind to the planet as your skin, we're working to reduce or eliminate plastic packaging and we've also ensured our Simple eye care balm is 100% recyclable Simple Kind to Skin Soothing Eye Balm is dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic Our purpose is to also spread kindness to the planet, that's why we don’t test our skincare products on animals anywhere in the world and Simple is certified Cruelty-Free and vegan by PETA

Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

Aqua, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glycerin, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Panthenol, C15-19 Alkane, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Polyglyceryl-6 Laurate, Polyglycerin-6, Sorbitan Oleate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Pantolactone, Bisabolol

Produce of

Hungary

Net Contents

15 ℮