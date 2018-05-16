Petits Filous Dairy Free Apricot 4X95g

Per 100g
Product Description
- Fermented Almond Specialty with Apricot
- A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- - Petits Filous plant-based pots: dairy-free snack, breakfast, dessert for your little rascal!
- - Plant-based, dairy-free, vegan, vegetarian, source of Calcium and Vitamin D for healthy bones
- - A dairy-free kids yogurt with almond milk, suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- - A dairy-free alternative for kids to help them grow!
- - Dairy-free kids yogurt, naturally sourced ingredients
- European Vegetarian Union - v-label.eu
- Dairy free
- Almond based
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
Almond Base 44.7% (Water, Almond Puree 7.2%), Water, Sugar, Apricot Puree from Concentrate 5%, Modified Manioc Starch, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Pumpkin Juice from Concentrate, Carrot Juice from Concentrate, Calcium Phosphate, Thickener: Pectin, Natural Flavouring, Cultures, Vitamin D2
Allergy Information
- For allergens: see ingredients in Bold
Storage
Keep Refrigerated 2-5°C
Recycling info
Cup. Recyclable Lid. Not Recyclable Wrap. Recyclable
Name and address
- UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
Return to
- UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
- Fonthill Industrial Park,
- Clondalkin,
- Dublin 22,
- Ireland.
- Consumer careline :
- UK 0800 358 0401
Net Contents
4 x 95g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 95g
|Energy
|398 kJ
|378 kJ
|-
|95 kcal
|90 kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|3.6g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|12.2g
|of which sugars
|8.4g
|8.0g
|Protein
|1.7g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.03g
|Calcium
|127mg 16% RI**
|120mg 15% RI**
|Vitamin D2
|0.79µg 16% RI**
|0.75µg 15% RI**
|**RI: Reference Intake
|-
|-
