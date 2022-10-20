We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Nimble Milk Buster Baby Bottle Cleaner 200Ml

Nimble Milk Buster Baby Bottle Cleaner 200Ml

4.5(35)
Write a review

£4.00

£20.00/litre

Nimble Milk Buster Baby Bottle Cleaner 200Ml
"Bye bye, cloudy smelly bottles!"Nimble Milk Buster makes your little one's bottles and teats look clearer and smell fresher!It's made with plant-based ingredients (from coconuts and seeds) that get rid of cloudy residues and milky smells.Works on...Breast Milk, Formula Milk, Breast Pumps, Utensils, Sippy CupsHow it WorksMilk Buster detaches milk fat and proteins from plastic better than washing-up liquid.
UK patented product.
Good. Clean. FunPlant basedFragrance freeNo animal testing
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Alkyl Polyglucoside, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Gluconate, Citric Acid, Others: Water and Phenoxyethanol

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

400 Washes

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

So easy to use!Add water, spray 2x, brush & rinse

View all Baby Antibacterial Spray & Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here