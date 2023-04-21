Milton Antibacterial Hand Sanitiser 50Ml

PRECAUTIONS FOR USE : Read carefully and follow all instructions. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. If swallowed : Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. If in eyes: Remove contact lenses if present and rinse cautiously with drinking water. Avoid cold, freezing, direct sunlight or heat. Dispose of contents/ container in accordance with regulation. Do not re-use the packaging. To be used from 3 months old.

PRECAUTIONS FOR USE : Read carefully and follow all instructions. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. If swallowed : Immediately call a POISON CENTRE or doctor. If in eyes: Remove contact lenses if present and rinse cautiously with drinking water. Avoid cold, freezing, direct sunlight or heat. Dispose of contents/ container in accordance with regulation. Do not re-use the packaging. To be used from 3 months old.

How to Use: Apply a coin sized amount (= 3 ml) onto clean hands and wrists. Rub for at least 30 secs. No need to rinse. Apply once. Repeat if necessary.

How to Use: Apply a coin sized amount (= 3 ml) onto clean hands and wrists. Rub for at least 30 secs. No need to rinse. Apply once. Repeat if necessary.

Trusted by Midwives Baby Expert Since 1916 Kills 99.9% of Germs 100% plant-based active ingredient 0% alcohol & scent-free Sensitive skin Baby & Kids Disinfects hands from 3 months old Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin Moisturising formula Suitable for vegans

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023