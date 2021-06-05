We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

After Eight Orange & Mint Dark Chocolate Thins 200G

After Eight Orange & Mint Dark Chocolate Thins 200G
Product Description

  • Chocolates from 39.6 %, dark chocolate with 60.4 % creamy peppermint filling with orange flavor.
  • Good to remember
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Nestle® Cocoa Plan™
  • Supporting farmers for better chocolate.
  • Working with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Wafer thin pieces of mint and orange fondant wrapped in dark chocolate, each in their own crisp envelope. Each square piece is the perfect balance of soft, refreshing mint and orange fondant with thin dark chocolate, making it the finishing touch to any meal. AFTER EIGHT wafer thin mints are the nation's favourite after dinner mints. AFTER EIGHT has been at the heart of the British nation since 1962 when it was launched in order to tap into a gap in the market for Rowntree's for After Dinner chocolate mints. Rowntree's therefore decided to develop a wafer thin mint, and AFTER EIGHT was born. Since launch AFTER EIGHT has been proudly produced in West Yorkshire, initially in Castleford before moving to Halifax in 2013. Over the years, there have been several memorable advertising campaigns including, perhaps the most iconic, 'Dinner Party' campaign in 1999 featuring Stephen Fry, Niomi Campbell and Marilyn Monroe. Today, AFTER EIGHT continues to be a firm British favourite with over 280m individual sweets enjoyed every year in the UK.
  • Have you tried After Eight bitesize? Enjoy square pieces of dark chocolate filled with refreshing mint fondant for the perfect treat.
  • Flavoured with 100% natural peppermint oil
  • Contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Orange Flavouring, Stabiliser (Invertase), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Peppermint Oil, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store dry. Prevent from heat.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  PO Box 203,
  York,
  Y901 1XY,
  UK.
  Nestlé Ireland,
  3030 Lake Drive,

  • Good to Talk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • Y901 1XY,
  • UK.
  ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  City West,
  Dublin 24.
  www.nestle.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2 pieces
Energy 1798 kJ / 299 kJ /
-427 kcal71 kcal
Fat 12,9 g2,1 g
-of which: saturates 7,4 g1,2 g
Carbohydrate 74,1 g12,3 g
-of which: sugars 67,4 g11,2 g
Fibre 2,7 g0,5 g
Protein 2,2 g0,4 g
Salt 0,07 g0,01 g
Pack contains 12 servings--

If I could give it zero stars I would.yuk yuk yuk,

1 stars

If I could give it zero stars I would.yuk yuk yuk, a combined after taste slightly of ginger

