Sanex Expert Skin Health+ Atopicare Bath & Shower Oil 515ml Help soothe itchy, dry skin in every shower with Sanex Expert Skin Health + Atopicare Oil Repair. This oil body wash for reactive, atopic-prone skin has been expertly crafted to gently cleanse while helping to soothe itchiness and dryness. With a proprietary prebiotic and postbiotic complex formula, this oil body wash helps to create a strong barrier against external aggressors and leaves your skin less prone to dryness after each shower, while providing 12 hours of hydration. And with the addition of lipids and emollients, your skin will enjoy extra support. After years of research, this oil body wash was created with a unique blend of skin nutrients that help to support a healthy skin microbiome. It supports the good bacteria on your skin and helps to enhance your skin’s natural barrier and hydration. This dermatologically tested, oil body wash respects the natural pH of your skin and contains 0% sulphates*. It also has ingredients of 92% natural origin** and is completely vegan. Keep your skin performing at its healthy best with Sanex. *Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants. **Water and naturally sourced ingredients with limited processing

Sanex Expert Skin Health + Atopicare Oil Repair is crafted to gently cleanse & help soothe itchy & dry, reactive, atopic-prone skin. The oil body wash leaves skin less prone to dryness after showering.

HELPS SOOTHE ITCHY DRY SKIN: Sanex Expert Skin Health + Atopicare Oil Repair has been expertly crafted to gently cleanse and help soothe itchy and dry, reactive atopic-prone skin. 12 HOURS OF HYDRATION: With a proprietary prebiotic and postbiotic complex formula, our body wash for men and women helps to create a strong barrier against external aggressors and leaves your skin less prone to dryness after each shower. SUPPORTS SKIN MICROBIOME: Our oil body wash was created with a unique blend of skin nutrients that help to support a healthy skin microbiome. ENHANCES SKIN’S NATURAL BARRIER: The oil body wash supports the good bacteria on your skin and helps to enhance your skin’s natural barrier and hydration. DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED: This vegan body wash is dermatologically tested, respects the natural pH of your skin and contains 0% sulphates*. *Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants.

Pack size: 515ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Inulin, Sodium Benzoate, Castoryl Maleate, Lactic Acid, Hydroxyacetophenone, Glyceryl Oleate, Polyquaternium-7, Sucrose Cocoate, Sodium Gluconate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Pyruvate, Butyloctanol, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil, Zinc Sulfate.

Net Contents

515