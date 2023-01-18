We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

St Hallett Barossa Faith Shiraz 75Cl

4(4)Write a review
Product Description

  • ST HALLETT BAROSSA FAITH SHIRAZ 75CL
  • It was a leap of faith which inspired a small group of European settlers to leave their homeland and seek the opportunities of the Barossa in 1842. They established small farms and vineyards and started making uniquely Barossan wines which reflected the region's ancient soils and friendly climate. That same faith in the provenance of the vine has sustained the region's grape growers and winemakers for five generations.
  • 8.6 Standard Drinks
  • Enjoy Responsibly
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Barossa, Australia
  • Preservative (220) Added
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Dark berry fruits and a soft and luscious palate are the hallmark characters of this wine. Pepper spices and chocolate notes marry together with softly coating tannins to complete this rich and generous palate

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The St Hallett winemaking philosophy is relatively simple minimum intervention and maximum attention. All Shiraz vineyards are crushed and fermented separately. The Shiraz vineyards destined for this wine were fermented between 6 and 8 days at 22 to 24 degrees. Post fermentation the wine was matured in American and French Oak for 9 months before being blended and bottled.

History

  • St Hallett is one of the founding wineries of the region, established by the Lindner family in 1944, its wines epitomise the Barossa. The winery has achieved iconic status and a worldwide reputation for Shiraz by producing wines which reflect the spectrum and potential of the grape in this region.

Regional Information

  • Good winter rains in July and August preceded a warm and dry spring with no frosts or storms. Budburst and shoot growth were strong with average bunch numbers showing across most varieties, followed by ideal weather through flowering which set up good crop potential. Ripening was very steadily paced throughout which made for an accommodating vintage. Barossa Valley Shiraz yields were slightly higher than average, and all the wines show intense colour and flavour with robust tannins.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • St Hallett,
  • 30 St Hallett Road,
  • Tanunda,
  • South Australia 5352.

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy335kJ/81kcal419kJ/101kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
View all Red Wine

Beautiful Shiraz

5 stars

This is a really smooth full bodied Shiraz wine and although it’s not cheap at £15 it certainly is a treat.

Fantastic wine it’s got a lovely oak taste to it.

5 stars

Disappointing Barossa shiraz

2 stars

Very disappointing shiraz from the Barossa. This was the 2017 vintage so expected it to be better. Awful antiseptic aftertaste really spoiled my Sunday roast.

A good everyday red

4 stars

This is a good 'everyday' red wine and I would have bought some more bottles of it today but alas you are out of stock.

