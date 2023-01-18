St Hallett Barossa Faith Shiraz 75Cl

Beautiful Shiraz
This is a really smooth full bodied Shiraz wine and although it’s not cheap at £15 it certainly is a treat.
Fantastic wine it’s got a lovely oak taste to it.
Disappointing Barossa shiraz
Very disappointing shiraz from the Barossa. This was the 2017 vintage so expected it to be better. Awful antiseptic aftertaste really spoiled my Sunday roast.
A good everyday red
This is a good 'everyday' red wine and I would have bought some more bottles of it today but alas you are out of stock.