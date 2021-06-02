The Pizza Company Cheeseburger Melt Pizza 585g
- Energy1491kJ 354kcal18%
- Fat11.2g16%
- Saturates3.7g19%
- Sugars6.4g7%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1050kJ / 250kcal
Product Description
- A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, beef mince, mature Cheddar cheese sauce, gherkin, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Edam Medium fat hard cheese, Red Leicester cheese, mature Cheddar cheese, red onion, parsley, oregano and black pepper.
- A soft chewy takeaway style pizza base smothered with a rich tomato sauce, loaded with tangy cheese, beef mince, cheese sauce, red onion and gherkin.
- Pack size: 585G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tomato Purée, Semolina (Wheat), Beef Mince (6%) [Beef, Bread Crumbs [Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast], Beef Protein, Pepper, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Salt], Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Cheese Sauce [Water, Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Cheese Powder (Milk), Salt, White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Gherkin (4.5%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Red Onion, Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Maize Grits, Sugar, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto norbixin) (Milk), Salt, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Oregano, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Basil, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 14 mins
Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 14 minutes. For best results turn pizza halfway trough cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 20 mins
Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 20 minutes. For best results turn pizza halfway trough cooking.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
585g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|¼ of a pizza
|Energy
|1050kJ / 250kcal
|1491kJ / 354kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|34.5g
|49.0g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|9.7g
|13.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
