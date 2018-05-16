Higgidy Spinach & Roasted Tomato Vegan Quiche 380g

Product Description
- Spinach & Roasted Tomato Vegan Quiche
- At Higgidy, we're all about glorious everyday food. So whether it's a picnic in the park, speedy working lunch or laid back Sunday supper, share your culinary creations with @higgidy on social and you could win* a month's worth of delicious Higgidy goodies.
- *For Ts&Cs visit higgidy.co.uk/shareyoursnaps
- No time to Waste
- Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.
- Find out more at www.higgidy.co.uk/fareshare
- FareShare fighting hunger, tackling food waste
- Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with spinach and Sunblush tomatoes in a creamy oat and coconut milk filling, hand-topped with roasted tomatoes and millet.
- Glorious everyday food
- We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
- All packaging is 100% recyclable.
- Box - responsibly sourced cardboard, widely recycled with window intact. Tray - paper or 100% recycled plastic, both widely recycled. We are working on reducing our use of plastic, find out more at higgidy.co.uk/recycle
- SunBlush® is a registered trademark of Leathams Ltd, SE15 1EW
- Plant Based
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
Oat Milk (Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12)), Water, Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Spinach (12%), SunBlush® Tomatade (SunBlush® Tomatoes, Tomato Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Garlic), Spelt Flour (Wheat), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Food Preparation with Palm Oil* (Water, Palm Oil*, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Colour: Beta Carotene), Marinated Tomato (5%) (Cherry Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano), Cornflour, Coconut Milk, Nutritional Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Salt, Parsley, Poppy Seeds, Lemon Juice, Millet, White Pepper, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Allergy Information
- All ingredients are suitable for vegans. However, this product is made on a site that handles Soya, Milk, Egg, Mustard and Fish so for anyone with an allergy we would advise against eating this product to be extra safe For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: This quiche tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 18 minutes. Do not reheat.
Preparation and Usage
- This quiche is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.
Warnings
- We've taken care to remove stones but some may remain.
Name and address
- Higgidy Ltd,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Return to
- Tell us what you Think
- Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
- thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
- Higgidy Ltd,
- Shoreham-by-Sea,
- West Sussex,
- BN43 6PB.
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/4 Quiche
|Energy
|1014kJ/242kcal
|963kJ/230kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|13.9g
|of which saturates
|4.5g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|24.4g
|23.2g
|of which sugars
|3.7g
|3.5g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|2.6g
|Protein
|4.2g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.87g
|0.82g
Safety information
We've taken care to remove stones but some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021