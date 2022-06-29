Fulfil Chocolate Caramel Vitamin & Protein Bar 55G
Product Description
- Vitamin & Protein Bar with Caramel Flavour and a Milk Chocolate Coating, with Sweeteners.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Fulfil and associated words and designs are trademarks of Bartoni Ltd.
- 20g protein
- <3g Sugar
- 9 vitamins
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 21.8% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings), Milk Protein, Caramel Flavoured Layer 19.1% (Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Soy Oil, Milk Protein, Stabiliser (Xylitol), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (E472c)), Salt), Hydrolysed Collagen, Humectant (Glycerol), Soy Crisps 5.5% (Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Soluble Corn Fibre, Cream Powder (Contains Milk), Cocoa-Flavoured Soy Crisps (Soy Protein, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Tapioca Starch), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Flavourings, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- May contain Eggs, Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- PO Box 13000,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
Return to
- T: +353 1 6120656
- fulfilnutrition.com
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|RI**(%)
|Per serving 55g
|RI**(%)
|Energy (kJ)
|1456 kJ
|801 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|349 kcal
|192 kcal
|Fat
|12 g
|6,7 g
|of which saturates
|6,4 g
|3,5 g
|Carbohydrate
|26 g
|14 g
|of which sugars
|3,6 g
|2,0 g
|of which polyols
|20 g
|11,2 g
|Fibre
|12 g
|6,6 g
|Protein
|36 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0,73 g
|0,40 g
|Vitamin E
|6,5 mg
|54
|3,6 mg
|30
|Vitamin C
|44 mg
|54
|24 mg
|30
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0,61 mg
|55
|0,33 mg
|30
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0,76 mg
|54
|0,42 mg
|30
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|8,7 mg
|54
|4,8 mg
|30
|Vitamin B6
|0,76 mg
|55
|0,42 mg
|30
|Folic acid
|110 µg
|55
|60,5 µg
|30
|Vitamin B12
|1,4 µg
|54
|0,75 µg
|30
|Pantothenic acid
|3,3 mg
|55
|1,8 mg
|30
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
