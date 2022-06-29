We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Fulfil Chocolate Caramel Vitamin & Protein Bar 55G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fulfil Chocolate Caramel Vitamin & Protein Bar 55G
£ 2.70
£4.91/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Vitamin & Protein Bar with Caramel Flavour and a Milk Chocolate Coating, with Sweeteners.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Fulfil and associated words and designs are trademarks of Bartoni Ltd.
  • 20g protein
  • <3g Sugar
  • 9 vitamins
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 21.8% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings), Milk Protein, Caramel Flavoured Layer 19.1% (Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Soy Oil, Milk Protein, Stabiliser (Xylitol), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids (E472c)), Salt), Hydrolysed Collagen, Humectant (Glycerol), Soy Crisps 5.5% (Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Soluble Corn Fibre, Cream Powder (Contains Milk), Cocoa-Flavoured Soy Crisps (Soy Protein, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Tapioca Starch), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Flavourings, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Eggs, Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.
  • T: +353 1 6120656
  • fulfilnutrition.com

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI**(%)Per serving 55gRI**(%)
Energy (kJ)1456 kJ801 kJ
Energy (kcal)349 kcal192 kcal
Fat12 g6,7 g
of which saturates6,4 g3,5 g
Carbohydrate26 g14 g
of which sugars3,6 g2,0 g
of which polyols20 g11,2 g
Fibre12 g6,6 g
Protein36 g20 g
Salt0,73 g0,40 g
Vitamin E6,5 mg543,6 mg30
Vitamin C44 mg5424 mg30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0,61 mg550,33 mg30
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0,76 mg540,42 mg30
Niacin (Vitamin B3)8,7 mg544,8 mg30
Vitamin B60,76 mg550,42 mg30
Folic acid110 µg5560,5 µg30
Vitamin B121,4 µg540,75 µg30
Pantothenic acid3,3 mg551,8 mg30
Vitamins:----
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)----
View all Sports Nutrition

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here