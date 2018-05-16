Quorn Vegan Pepperoni Slices 100g

- Energy244kJ 59kcal3%
Product Description
- Vegan pepperoni flavour deli slices, made with mycoprotein
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, Certified, 4-0366-13-100-00
- Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
- Deliciously meat free
- Gluten Free
- No Soy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (53%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Natural Flavouring, Potato Protein, Pea Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Colours: Paprika Extract, Iron Oxide, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Ground Cayenne Chilli, Smoke Flavouring
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein., Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack.Once opened, eat within 2 days. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- We're Here to Help
- If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch
- https:www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
- Quorn Customer Services,
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 1/4 Pack
|Energy
|976kJ/236kcal
|244kJ/59kcal
|Fat
|17g
|4.3g
|of which saturates
|7.1g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|1.0g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|9.3g
|2.3g
|Protein
|11g
|2.8g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.44g
|Serves 4
|-
|-
