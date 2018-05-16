We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco British Lamb Burgers 4Oz

Tesco British Lamb Burgers 4Oz
£ 1.30
  • Energy1063kJ 255kcal
    13%
  • Fat16.8g
    24%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 941kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb burger
  • Lamb burger, lightly seasoned. Ideal for grilling.

Information

Ingredients

 Lamb (95%), Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Maize (Dextrose), Flavouring, Sodium Metabisulphite.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.
Made using British Lamb

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Made using fresh and frozen meat
  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

113.5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy941kJ / 226kcal1063kJ / 255kcal
Fat14.9g16.8g
Saturates6.6g7.5g
Carbohydrate4.2g4.7g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein18.5g20.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

