Tesco British Lamb Burgers 4Oz

- Energy1063kJ 255kcal13%
- Fat16.8g24%
- Saturates7.5g38%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 941kJ / 226kcal
Product Description
- Lamb burger
- Lamb burger, lightly seasoned. Ideal for grilling.
Information
Ingredients
Lamb (95%), Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Maize (Dextrose), Flavouring, Sodium Metabisulphite.
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Made using British Lamb
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Made using fresh and frozen meat
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
113.5
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|941kJ / 226kcal
|1063kJ / 255kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|16.8g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|18.5g
|20.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
