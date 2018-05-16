We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dairylea Dunkers Jumbo Tubes Cheese Snacks 6 Pack 246G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 3.30
£13.42/kg

New

Each 41 g tub contains
  • Energy413kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt0.58g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1007 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese dip (7 % fat) with added calcium and corn & potato snack (29 %).
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • Made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese dip, accompanied by our delicious Jumbo Tubes
  • A favourite with little kids, big kids and the kid in you! Take a Jumbo Tube and dunk it right in that yummy cheese dip!
  • Did you know that Dairylea has been bringing families delicious cheese spread since the 1950's? That means the UK has been enjoying our iconic cheese triangles for over 60 years now!
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Added
  • A good source of calcium
  • Dip, Dunk, Demolish!
  • Great Lunchtime Snack
  • 98 Kcal Per Tub
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 246G
Information

Ingredients

Dairylea Cheese Dip: Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Concentrated Whey (from Milk), Inulin, Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Emulsifying Salt (Polyphosphates), Modified Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Corn and Potato Snack: Corn Flour, Potato Granules, Palm Oil, Flavourings, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Parsley, Acid (Citric Acid), Rosemary, Horseradish

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 tub = 41 g. Contains 6 tubs

Warnings

  • YOUNG CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SEATED AND SUPERVISED WHEN EATING.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • To contact us...
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

6 x 41g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer tub (41 g)%* Per tub (41 g)
Energy1007 kJ413 kJ
-240 kcal98 kcal5 %
Fat10 g4.2 g6 %
of which Saturates6.0 g2.4 g12 %
Carbohydrate26 g11 g4 %
of which Sugars6.8 g2.8 g3 %
Fibre2.7 g1.1 g
Protein9.6 g3.9 g8 %
Salt1.4 g0.58 g10 %
Calcium490 mg 61 % of NRV**201 mg 25 % of NRV**
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** Nutrient Reference Value(s)---

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

