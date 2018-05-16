Tesco Sweet Chilli Chicken Thighs 600g

- Energy1893kJ 453kcal23%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 937kJ / 224kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked marinated chicken thighs with a sweet chilli and ginger sauce.
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (83%), Sweet Chilli and Ginger Sauce (13%) [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Chilli Pepper, Dried Glucose Syrup, Soya Extract, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Corn Starch, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Garlic Powder, Preservatives (Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Spices, Dextrose, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Tomato, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Lemongrass, Salt, Chilli Pepper, Corn Starch, Vinegar Powder, Red Peppercorns, Yeast Extract, Ginger Powder, Onion, Black Pepper, Green Peppercorns, Chilli Flakes, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 40 mins Put sauce sachet to one side. Transfer the contents of pouch into an ovenproof dish and place chicken skin side up. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and baste before discarding the excess juices. Return to the oven for a further 20 minutes. Open sauce sachet and pour evenly over the chicken, return to oven for further 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (202g)
|Energy
|937kJ / 224kcal
|1893kJ / 453kcal
|Fat
|12.6g
|25.5g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|10.4g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|9.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.9g
|Protein
|22.1g
|44.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
