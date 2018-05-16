Birds Eye Chargrilled 2Fish Fillets With Sun Dried Tomato And Basil 250G

- Energy376kJ 89kcal4%
Product Description
- Portions formed from pieces of Alaska pollock fillet, seared and coated with a tomato, basil and oregano glaze.
- At Birds Eye, we fish responsibly while helping to preserve marine resources and natural habitats so that future generations can enjoy fish too. When you choose our fish, you choose fish that's good all round
- Recycle
- 'Birds Eye' and 'The Logo Shape' are Trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- 89 Calories
- Microwave in 4 Minutes
- Freshness Locked in from sea to plate - Responsibly Sourced
- Rich in Omega 3
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Alaska Pollock (Fish) (80%), Water, Tomato Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Flakes, Basil, Salt, Fish Gelatine, Natural Flavourings, Vegetable Stock (Vegetable Extract (Carrot, Leek, Onion, Garlic), White Wine Extract, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts), Dextrose, Spices, Natural Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin#, Oregano, #Lecithin is used to help the sauce blend with the fish juices on cooking, it is a natural material found in many traditional food ingredients
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To Prepare...
Tastiest When Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 6, 25-30 Mins
Place the chargrill in an oven proof dish in the middle of the oven.
Two or more portions may require longer time.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline Information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8AM to 6PM
- ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Chargrill Oven Baked Provides
|Energy - kJ
|305kJ
|376kJ
|- kcal
|72kcal
|89kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|1.8g
|- of which Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|1.2g
|- of which Sugars
|0.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|14g
|17g
|Salt
|0.86g
|1.1g
|A serving of 1 chargrill oven baked provides: 201mg Omega 3 (EPA+DHA)
|-
|-
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
