Sanex Expert Skin Health Kids Head To Toe Wash 450ml Look after your little one’s delicate skin in every bath with Sanex Expert Skin Health Head to Toe Body Wash for Kids. This children’s shower gel has been expertly crafted to gently cleanse and protect your kid’s delicate skin, and it can also be used as a children’s bath foam. With a proprietary prebiotic and postbiotic complex formula, this children’s shower gel helps to create a strong barrier against external aggressors and leaves their skin less prone to dryness after each shower, while providing 12 hours of hydration. And it’s also paediatrician approved! After years of research, this hypoallergenic children’s body wash is created with a unique blend of skin nutrients that help to support a healthy skin microbiome. It supports the good bacteria on their skin and helps to protect their skin’s natural barrier and hydration. This dermatologically tested body wash and children’s bath foam respects the natural pH of their skin and contains 0% sulphates*. It is also completely vegan. Keep your little one’s skin performing at its healthy best with Sanex. *Does not contain any sulphate-based surfactants.

Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Inulin, Lactic Acid, Hydroxyacetophenone, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Pyruvate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium PCA, Sodium Gluconate, Poloxamer 124, Butyloctanol, Coco-Glucoside, Zinc Sulfate, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Stearate.

Net Contents

450ml