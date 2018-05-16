Hearty Food Co. Chicken T.Masala& Pilau Rice 450G

- Energy2625kJ 625kcal31%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 627kJ / 149kcal
Product Description
- Marinated chicken breast in a spiced tomato and cashew nut paste sauce with pilau rice.
- Chunky chicken breast pieces smothered in a spiced tomato curry sauce, served with pilau rice. Delicious
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom, Bay Leaf], Chicken Breast (17%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Tomato Purée, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Ground Cashew Nut, Coriander, Paprika, Soya Oil, Coriander Powder, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Cashew Nut, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Palm Oil, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Clove Powder, Cardamom, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fennel, Ginger Powder, Bay Leaf, Mace, Fenugreek, Lemon Oil, Star Anise, Basil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins. Remove outer sleeve and pierce lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and stir halfway through. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45 mins. Remove outer sleeve and pierce lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and stir halfway through. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 6 mins / 900W 5 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 11 mins 30 secs / 900W 10 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (419g**)
|Energy
|627kJ / 149kcal
|2625kJ / 625kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|23.5g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|17.6g
|73.7g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|5.0g
|Protein
|6.5g
|27.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|2.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 419g.
|-
|-
Safety information
