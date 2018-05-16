LINDA McCARTNEYS VEGETARIAN CHICKEN ROAST 400G
New
Product Description
- Vegetarian Chicken-Style Roast Made from Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein and Rosemary.
- Proudly Meat Monday Free Supporting
- Meat Free Pioneer Since 1991
- In 1991, Linda's love of animals, the planet, food and family inspired a revolutionary new veggie food company.
- Today more than ever, its caring and sustainable values make us proud to be part of what she started.
- Plant-based food for planet earth, from our heart to your home.
- The McCartney Family
- Carton - Recycle
- Foil - Recycle
- Packaging
- We care about the environment which is why we take extra care when sourcing our packaging. We always use the least packaging possible. This carton is sourced and made from sustainable forests.
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (61%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Purée, Soya Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Salt, Rosemary, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in capitals.
Storage
For best before end see side of pack. Keep frozen -18°C or below. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for the whole roast. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging, but leave roast in foil tray.
Preheat oven to 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5. Place roast in its foil onto a preheated wire rack and cook in the centre of the oven for 1 hour and 10 minutes (45 minutes for fan oven). After cooking, leave to stand for 5 minutes before running a knife around the edge of the roast and turning out onto a serving plate.
Number of uses
Pack Contains 4 Servings
Name and address
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
Return to
- Please Get in Touch
- Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
- customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- 0800 626 697
- www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
- Hain Celestial,
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(oven cooked as per instructions) per 100g
|(oven cooked as per instructions) per 1/4 of a roast
|Energy kJ
|723
|662
|Energy kcal
|173
|159
|Fat
|9.1g
|8.3g
|(of which saturates)
|0.9g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|3.7g
|(of which sugars)
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|4.6g
|Protein
|16.3g
|14.9g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.87g
|Pack Contains 4 Servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021