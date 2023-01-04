We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Ecotools Daily Defined Eye Kit 5 Essential Brushes

Ecotools Daily Defined Eye Kit 5 Essential Brushes

4.5(475)
Write a review

£9.45

£9.45/each

Vegan

Ecotools Daily Defined Eye Kit 5 Ess Brushes
5 essential brushes with storage tin for a classic smokey eyePackaged Using 88% Less Plastic**Compared to prior ecotools cosmetic accessory packagingThe Daily Defined Eye Kit includes 5 essential brushes with a reusable storage tin case for any day or night eye look.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C154564, Our packaging is made from FSC® certified paper and printed with soy ink. www.fsc.org© 2020 Paris Presents Incorporated.EcoTools®, and its trade dress are registered trademarks in the U.S., Australia, and other countries.
Plantable Seed PaperBiodegradable PaperPETA Cruelty Free5 essential brushes with storage tin for a classic smokey eyeSuitable for Vegans

Produce of

Made in the USA

Preparation and Usage

Apply shadow to lid with the Large Shadow brush.Create definition in the fold of eyelid using the Angled Crease brush.Use the Accent Shadow brush to brighten the inner and outer corners of your eyes.Add definition across lash line with the Detail Liner brush.Blend and soften along waterline using the Liner Smudge brush.Clean 1 time per weekReplace every 3 months

View all Beauty Accessories & Tools

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here