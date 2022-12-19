Lynx Recharge Sport Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 150ml

Be sport-fresh for 48 hours with Lynx Recharge Body Spray. Our first dual-action body spray busts odour and boosts your game with a crushed mint & cooling spices fragrance. 48-hour fresh deodorant with a crushed mint & cooling spices high-definition fragerance.Feel high-definition fresh and smell awesome. All day. All night.A fast deodorant body spray for instant freshness. Infinitely recyclable can.

LYNX Sport Arctic Mint & Cooling Spices Recharge Body Spray provides high definition irresisitible fragrance for men Feel instantly fresh and smell 100% amazing for 48 hours with LYNX deodorant spray that contains patented odour-busting zinc technology Enjoy the long-lasting fragrance of arctic mint & cooling spices with LYNX Body Spray aerosol Spray a refreshing blast of LYNX deodorant for men across the chest and make the most of your 48 hours of freshness This LYNX Sport Fresh Recharge Body Spray comes in a metal can that's infinitely recyclable and better for the planet LYNX Sport Arctic Mint & Cooling Spices Recharge Body Spray goes well with LYNX Sport Fresh Recharge Antiperspirant Deodorant and Shower Gel

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

‎Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

150 ℮