We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Lynx Recharge Sport Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 150ml
image 1 of Lynx Recharge Sport Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 150mlimage 2 of Lynx Recharge Sport Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 150mlimage 3 of Lynx Recharge Sport Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 150mlimage 4 of Lynx Recharge Sport Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 150ml

Lynx Recharge Sport Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 150ml

4.6(60)
Write a review

£4.00

£2.67/100ml

Lynx Recharge Sport Fresh 48h Deodorant Bodyspray 150ml
Be sport-fresh for 48 hours with Lynx Recharge Body Spray. Our first dual-action body spray busts odour and boosts your game with a crushed mint & cooling spices fragrance. 48-hour fresh deodorant with a crushed mint & cooling spices high-definition fragerance.Feel high-definition fresh and smell awesome. All day. All night.A fast deodorant body spray for instant freshness. Infinitely recyclable can.
LYNX Sport Arctic Mint & Cooling Spices Recharge Body Spray provides high definition irresisitible fragrance for menFeel instantly fresh and smell 100% amazing for 48 hours with LYNX deodorant spray that contains patented odour-busting zinc technologyEnjoy the long-lasting fragrance of arctic mint & cooling spices with LYNX Body Spray aerosolSpray a refreshing blast of LYNX deodorant for men across the chest and make the most of your 48 hours of freshnessThis LYNX Sport Fresh Recharge Body Spray comes in a metal can that's infinitely recyclable and better for the planetLYNX Sport Arctic Mint & Cooling Spices Recharge Body Spray goes well with LYNX Sport Fresh Recharge Antiperspirant Deodorant and Shower Gel
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

‎Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Zinc Neodecanoate, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

150 ℮

View all Body Spray

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here