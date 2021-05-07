We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Parmigiano Reggiano Shavings 100G

£ 2.25
£2.25/100g

Per 30g
  • Energy501kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1671kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • Parmigiano Reggiano PDO cheese shavings made with unpasteurised milk
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Made using milk from Italy

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1671kJ / 402kcal501kJ / 121kcal
Fat29.7g8.9g
Saturates19.6g5.9g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein32.4g9.7g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

