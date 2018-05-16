Wagamama Katsu Curry Meal Kit 190G
Product Description
- A curry meal kit with a paste of soy sauce and spices, panko breadcrumbs and salad dressing with shallots.
- This delicious katsu curry is done the Wagamama way, simply cook with your favourite protein and rice to enjoy this iconic restaurant dish at home.
- Katsu Paste, Panko Breadcrumbs and Salad Dressing: Made in the UK
- Under licence from Wagamama Limited.
- Wagamama® is the registered trade mark of wagamama limited
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Wok from home
- From bowl to soul since 1992
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 190G
Information
Ingredients
Katsu Paste: Water, Onion Puree, Dark Soy Sauce (10%) [Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt], Spices (7%) (Turmeric, Coriander, Onion Powder, Fenugreek, Cumin, Tomato Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Garlic Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Chillies, Mango Powder, Ginger, Black Pepper, Cassia, Cardamom, Turmeric Extract, Cloves, Fenugreek Seeds, Coriander Seeds, Green Cardamom, Star Anise, Oregano, Nutmeg), Ginger Purée (6%), Demerara Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Rice Flour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel), Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring, Panko Breadcrumbs: Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Dextrose, Salt, Salad Dressing: Light Soy Sauce (27%) (Soy Extract (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine) Sugar, Salt, Water, Acid (Acetic Acid)), Rice Wine Vinegar, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Shallots, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Ground White Pepper
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.Once opened use immediately. For Best Before see base of box.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Tips, tricks + hacks
- For a true wagamama style dish make sticky rice. press into a small dish + turn out
- Add some japanese pickles for a restaurant style katsu
Number of uses
This kit contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- wagamama@allaboutfoodltd.com
- www.wagamama.com
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per Serving
|Energy
|824kJ
|783kJ
|-
|196kcal
|186kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|3.6g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|34g
|32g
|of which sugars
|4.8g
|4.6g
|Protein
|4.4g
|4.2g
|Salt
|2.31g
|2.20g
|*Of kit components made up as per instructions on pack
|-
|-
|This kit contains 2 servings
|-
|-
