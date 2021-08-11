We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Canti Prosecco Organic 75Cl

image 1 of Canti Prosecco Organic 75Cl
Product Description

  • Canti Prosecco Organic 75cl
  • This organic sparkling wine is made from grapes which are cultivated without the use of pesticides in order to allow the prosperity of the natural biodiversity of the vineyards and the whole territory that surrounds them. This prosecco has a fresh and harmonious fragrance, a good presence of fruity and floral hints a long and persistent taste with a good mineral content. Excellent as an aperitif and for all fish dishes, it also delicately accompanies white meats.
  • EU Organic - IT BIO 006, Agriculture Italy
  • Organic
  • Wine of Italy
  • Extra Dry
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This prosecco has a fresh and harmonious fragrance, a good presence of fruity and floral hints a long and persistent taste with a good mineral content

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi S.p.A,

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Tage

Wine Maker

Massimo Marasso

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • Made from grapes which are cultivated without the use of pesticides. The first fermentation takes place in steel tanks, vats at a controlled temperature with the addition of selected yeasts. The second fermentation occurs in cuve close at a controlled temperature to preserve the primary aromas of the grapes.

History

  • Prosecco began to be made in its modern, light, dry style at some point in the early 1960's. Canti prosecco was born in the early 2000's when Fratelli Martini, a company with a long history of producing high quality prosecco under other labels started the Canti brand

Regional Information

  • Grapes are grown in an area where the microclimate is ideal for Glera grapes, with perfect temperature, humidity exposure and supply of water and nutrients. The climate is charcterised by long by quite mild winters and hot though not sultry summers.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Name and address

  • Canti Family S.P.A.,
  • Cossano Belbo,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Canti Family S.P.A.,
  • Cossano Belbo,
  • Italia.
  • www.cantiwine.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

