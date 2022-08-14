We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Robinsons Mini Orange No Added Sugar Squash 66Ml

Robinsons Mini Orange No Added Sugar Squash 66Ml
£2.00
£3.03/100ml

Product Description

  • Highly Concentrated Low Calorie Orange Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Real Fruit in Every Drop: made with real handpicked fruits which are squeezed, pressed or crushed into every drop
  • A great tasting and hydrating super strength squash drink, made with real fruit juices and absolutely no added sugar. A tasty and easy way to enjoy drinking more water on the go, the perfect addition to your water bottle.
  • Robinsons is the UK's number 1 squash brand*. Since 1823, we have been working hard to liven up your water and bring you real fruit, in all its juicy, delicious glory. We offer concentrated fruity refreshment in a full range of flavours, so there is something for everyone to choose from.
  • *Nielsen RMS Total Robinsons Coverage GB, Squash Value sales, 52 w.e.26.12.26
  • With no more 3 calories per 250ml glass
  • No added sugar - containing only naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 66ML
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (40%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Emulsifier (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Stabiliser (Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Use within 1 month of opening. Best Before End: See Base

Preparation and Usage

  • 20*
  • *Add one squeeze (3.3ml) to a glass of water. Shake well.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not refill. Do not drink undiluted. If diluting for toddlers add extra water. Not recommended for use or to be handled by children under 36 months. Avoid contact with eyes, in case of contact promptly rinse with water.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Call our Consumer Engagement team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

66ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml Diluted:
Energy4kJ/0.9kcal
Salt0.04g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein-

Safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Economical and tasty

5 stars

Lovely fresh flavour tastes like real juice.

Great for handbag when out and about.

5 stars

Great for handbag when out and about.

good size easy storage.

5 stars

very tasty no waste neat and tidy easy to use.

HNdy size good value

5 stars

HNdy size good value

Handy

5 stars

Same great product but in a handy size. Ideal for picnics & days out

So convenient

5 stars

My husband was firstt given these in hospital. So much more convenientthan big bottles of juice and pleasant tasting.

Excellent product convenient size with good flavou

5 stars

Excellent product convenient size with good flavour

