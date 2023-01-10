We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lambrini Strawberry 75Cl

4.8(28)Write a review
Lambrini Strawberry 75Cl
£3.00
£3.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured fruit wine with sugar & sweeteners.
  • 47kcal 196kJ Per 100ml
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Lightly Sparkling Fruit Wine

Alcohol Units

3.0

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Fruit Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: See bottle neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  Weybridge,
  KT13 8TB,
  UK.
  Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  1st-2nd Floors,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  Haddington Road,
  Dublin 4,
  ROI.
  lambrini.co.uk

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy196kJ/47kcal245kJ/59kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
View all Fruit Flavoured Wine

28 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Beautiful and very good

5 stars

A LAMBRINI Customer

I'm like lambrini every day drinking lambrini nice

Tastes amazing

5 stars

A LAMBRINI Customer

So nice, fruity and light, perfect drink with ice in the summer

Tastes amazing

5 stars

A LAMBRINI Customer

So nice, fruity and light, perfect drink with ice in the summer

Great features The really nice taste

4 stars

A LAMBRINI Customer

I bought the bottle with other foods at a garage and did not keep the receipt.

Lambrini sparkling Strawberry Fruit Wine

5 stars

A LAMBRINI Customer

I bought this one and its delicious, great taste great quality

Great

5 stars

A LAMBRINI Customer

Fantastic job! I like it so much! My favourite drink!

Great taste

5 stars

A LAMBRINI Customer

Love it can't stop drinking it and I would tell my friend

Great features

5 stars

A LAMBRINI Customer

I buy this all the time I'm a Lambrini Girl forever

Delicious

5 stars

A LAMBRINI Customer

Love the taste of the strawberry lambrini it's so refreshing .

Tasty

5 stars

A LAMBRINI Customer

Got it yesterday love it from local spar old Ashby Road loughborough LOVE IT

1-10 of 28 reviews

