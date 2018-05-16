Gu Inspirations Chocolate & Honeycomb Desserts 2X86.5G

Product Description
- GU INSPIRATIONS CHOC & H/COMB DESSERTS 2X86.5G
- All our iconic Gü packaging is fully recyclable, although we know most of you love to keep the ramekins and re-use them at home! Share your Gü ramekin re-use creations with us on Instagram @gupuds or on our website at www.gupuds.com
- Gü Inspirations Chocolate & Honeycomb Desserts: Our patisserie chefs are inspired by the explosion of flavours and textures you get in an American-style Bakery. A chocolate biscuit base with our signature salted caramel sauce, a creamy vanilla layer, topped with indulgent milk chocolate & honey ganache and decorated with chocolate coated honeycomb pieces
- At Gü, we've perfected the art of the perfect dessert. Our patisserie chefs craft all our desserts, so you get intense flavour in every spoonful, with each dessert featuring our iconic layers.
- We've been creating restaurant quality, wickedly indulgent desserts since 2003. Our indulgent desserts range features Cheesecakes, Hot Desserts, Mousse, Free From Desserts, Light Low Calorie Desserts and Bakery Inspirations.
- If you're ever wondering if a Gü Inspirations Chocolate & Honeycomb Dessert is acceptable at 11 am, just know that somewhere, somebody is tucking into a Gü every single second...
- It's our job to create the most indulgent moments; it's your job to enjoy yourself. So, why not try our brand new and exciting Inspirations range, inspired by bakery flavours? Choose from our Chocolate & Honeycomb Dessert, Cookies & Cream Dessert and Red Velvet Dessert.
- 100% recyclable
- Pack size: 173G
Information
Ingredients
Whipping Cream (Milk), Caramel (21.5%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Cream (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Guérande Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin)), Sugar, Mascarpone Cheese (Mascarpone (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Modified Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Demerara Sugar, Honeycomb Chocolate Pieces (4%) (Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya)), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat (Shea Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Glazing Agent (Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oil), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Sugar, Milk), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Whole Milk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Modified Starch, Cocoa Mass, Agar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Thickener (Pectin), Flavouring, Honey Powder (Honey, Maltodextrin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts. Allergens: see ingredients list in bold.
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Eat me cold.
Warnings
- Handle glass ramekin with care.
Name and address
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
Return to
- For more information, or to get in touch swing by www.gupuds.com
Net Contents
2 x 86.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per 86.5g ramekin:
|Energy (kJ)
|1633
|1413
|Energy (kcal)
|391
|338
|Fat (g)
|23
|20
|of which saturates (g)
|13
|12
|Carbohydrate (g)
|43
|37
|of which sugars (g)
|31
|27
|Fibre (g)
|<0.5
|<0.5
|Protein (g)
|3.4
|2.9
|Salt (g)
|0.52
|0.45
Safety information
Handle glass ramekin with care.
