St Moriz Advanced Colour Correct Self-Tanning Dark 200Ml

Vegan

ST MORIZ ADV COLR CORRECT S/TAN DARK 200ML
Our Colour Correcting Dark Tanning Mousse is an action packed Insta-Grad™ self tanner with purple undertones to neutralise yellow tones in darker skin. The transfer resistant instant colour lasts all day, and then washes off to reveal a long lasting natural-looking sun-kissed tan. All this plus, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin B5 for long lasting hydration.
St. Moriz is a HotHouse Brand. Created, developed and manufactured by HotHouse Beauty Ltd
With Purple Undertones to Neutralise Yellow TonesInsta-Grad Instant Colour & a Long Lasting TanHyaluronic Acid & Vitamin B5Dermatologically TestedCruelty Free InternationalThe Queen's Awards for EnterpriseVegan Friendly
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Propylene Glycol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Metabisulfite, Ethylhexylglycerin, Panthenol, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Coumarin, Sodium Hyaluronate, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Apply:- For a flawless finish, exfoliate & shave 24+ hours prior.- Pump onto an applicator mitt or glove and blend well in a circular motion on your body and face.- When applying, bend knees and elbows to avoid streaks.- Wait until you are fully dry, before getting dressed.- Your instant tan is good to glow!- Your long-lasting tan will begin to develop after 1 hour, and will continue to develop up to 8 hours.- After this time, simply wash away the instant colour, avoiding any soaps, shower gels or shampoo.- During the developing time avoid contact with water, perspiring or applying other products to the skin.

