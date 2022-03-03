St Moriz Advanced Colour Correct Self-Tanning Dark 200Ml

ST MORIZ ADV COLR CORRECT S/TAN DARK 200ML

Our Colour Correcting Dark Tanning Mousse is an action packed Insta-Grad™ self tanner with purple undertones to neutralise yellow tones in darker skin. The transfer resistant instant colour lasts all day, and then washes off to reveal a long lasting natural-looking sun-kissed tan. All this plus, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin B5 for long lasting hydration.

St. Moriz is a HotHouse Brand. Created, developed and manufactured by HotHouse Beauty Ltd

With Purple Undertones to Neutralise Yellow Tones Insta-Grad Instant Colour & a Long Lasting Tan Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin B5 Dermatologically Tested Cruelty Free International The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Propylene Glycol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 20, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Metabisulfite, Ethylhexylglycerin, Panthenol, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Coumarin, Sodium Hyaluronate, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 19140 (Yellow 5), CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage