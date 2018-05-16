Nandos Smokey Bbq Peri Peri Bag & Bake 20G

Product Description
- NANDOS SMKY BBQ PERI PERI BAG & BAKE 20G
- Get adventurous with any type of chicken, meat, fish or veggies - it's in your hands!
- Cooking times will vary.
- For recipe ideas visit nandos.co.uk/recipes
- It's smokey, it's sweet and (oh yes) it's delicious! We've combined smokey BBQ flavours with garlic, herbs and PERi-PERi spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli) to give your home cooked meal the attention and taste it deserves.
- Box - Recycle
- Pouch - Don't Recycle
- Chilli rating - Medium
- Bag Included for Tender Chicken or Vegetables
- Electric Oven
- Bag It. Bake It. Love It!
- No Looking Back
- No Artificial Preservatives, Flavours or Colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 20G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Spices (Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Cumin, African Bird's Eye Chilli, Pimento), Salt, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion, Garlic Powder, Herb (Parsley), Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Anticaking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Lemon Oil, Spice Extract (Nutmeg)
Storage
Use all contents immediately once opened.Best Before: See Base of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Bake it:
- Preheat your oven to 210°C (fan assisted 190°C).
- Place the bag lying flat on a baking tray with the seams downwards and place on the bottom rack of the oven.
- Cook for 30 minutes or until cooked through.
- When the buzzer goes, open the bag, coat the chicken in the juices and serve. Enjoy!
Make sure bag does not touch sides or top of oven
Bag flammable
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Bag it:
- - Pop 4 chicken breasts (approx. 500 g) in the bag, add your spice, fold the open edge of the bag twice and crease well.
- - Give it a gentle shake to spread the spice.
Number of uses
Servings per box: 4, Serving size: 5 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important:
- - DO NOT USE IN A GAS OVEN.
- - Bag is flammable.
- - Ensure grill is off at all times.
- - Do not exceed the temperature specified.
- - Bag expands during cooking.
- - Do not allow the bag to touch open flame, the sides or top of the oven.
- - Use caution when opening the bag as the content will be hot.
- - Do not reuse the bag.
- - Do not use in microwave.
Name and address
- All About Food Ltd,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- Shared with Love.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Ave Quantity Per 100 g
|Ave Quantity Per Serving
|Energy
|1260 kJ /
|63 kJ /
|-
|299 kcal
|15 kcal
|Fat
|3.1 g
|0.2 g
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|2.8 g
|of which sugars
|29 g
|1.5 g
|Protein
|6.8 g
|0.3 g
|Salt
|17.8 g
|0.9 g
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: - DO NOT USE IN A GAS OVEN. - Bag is flammable. - Ensure grill is off at all times. - Do not exceed the temperature specified. - Bag expands during cooking. - Do not allow the bag to touch open flame, the sides or top of the oven. - Use caution when opening the bag as the content will be hot. - Do not reuse the bag. - Do not use in microwave.
