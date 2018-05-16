Dr Oetker Vegan Margherita Pomodori Pizza 340G
Product Description
- Vegan pizza richly topped with cherry tomatoes, marinated tomatoes, grated pizza topping based on coconut oil and basil, quick-frozen.
- With vegan pizza topping
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, 13% Tomato Purée, 11% Grated Pizza Topping Based on Coconut Oil (Water, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Sea Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), 11% Cherry Tomatoes, Water, 6, 7% Tomato Concentrate, 5, 7% Dried Marinated Tomato Pieces (Dried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Herbs, Acid (Citric Acid)), Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil, Baker's Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Parsley, Onions, Garlic, Oregano, Pepper, Lemon Juice, Paprika, Roasted Onions
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Best before end (-18°C)-18 °C ( ***- compartment or freezer) best before end: date marked on side flap. Do not refreeze after defrosting.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 6
- Preheat the oven
2 - Remove the film
3 10-12 Min.
- Bake the deep-frozen pizza on the rack in the bottom shelf of the oven.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- Preston,
- Lancashire,
- PR26 7QN.
Return to
- Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- Preston,
- Lancashire,
- PR26 7QN.
- Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 13,
- Block E,
- Calmount Park,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12,
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 Pizza (=340 g)
|% *
|Energy
|952 kJ
|3236 kJ
|39 %
|-
|227 kcal
|773 kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|37 g
|53 %
|of which saturates
|3.3 g
|11 g
|55 %
|Carbohydrate
|27 g
|93 g
|36 %
|of which sugars
|4.0 g
|14 g
|16 %
|Fibre
|1.8 g
|6.1 g
|Protein
|3.9 g
|13 g
|26 %
|Salt
|1.0 g
|3.4 g
|57 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
