We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Breeze Free Range Turkey Crown

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Breeze Free Range Turkey Crown

This product is available for delivery or collection until 14/12

£23.00
£17.70/kg

This product is available for delivery or collection until 14/12

Per 125g

Energy
686kJ
162kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ / 129kcal

Product Description

  • Class A frozen free range turkey crown.
  • Our Tesco Finest turkeys are free range and raised on British farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally. Exercise, a varied diet and the fact they grow more slowly gives Bronze turkeys a fuller flavour and more succulent texture.
  • Class A frozen free range turkey crown.
  • Pack size: 1.3KG

Information

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 Cook 20 min per kg + 70 mins, plus 30 mins resting. -Place turkey crown in a roasting tin and rub the skin with oil or butter (optional). -Cook uncovered, in the centre of a pre-heated oven. - After 1 hour, cover loosely with kitchen foil, ensuring foil is tucked under edges of roasting tin to keep moisture in. - Return to the oven and continue cooking. - Baste turkey occasionally during cooking process (typically twice). - Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer. - If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. - After cooking time, cover with kitchen foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

min. 3 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy549kJ / 129kcal686kJ / 162kcal
Fat0.5g0.6g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein31.2g39.0g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..

View all Frozen Turkey

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here