Nescafe Gold Salted Caramel Iced Latte Coffee 7 X 14.5G

4.6(77)Write a review
Nescafe Gold Salted Caramel Iced Latte Coffee 7 X 14.5G
£2.10
£2.07/100g

Each glass** contains:

Energy
225kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

low

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1575 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant Coffee Beverage. Salted Caramel Flavour.
  • Enjoy a NESCAFÉ GOLD Iced Salted Caramel Cappuccino whether you're at home or at work. No matter where your day takes you, take a break with a coffee that has been crafted by experts from beginning to end.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • Great coffee starts with respect, which is why our coffee has been grown, made and packaged in a way that respects the environment and the people who farm our coffee beans.
  • From working with coffee farmers around the world supporting them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops to our commitment to make 100% of our packaging recyclable or reusable, we're working to protect the planet with every cup of NESCAFÉ. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • So put the kettle on. Our stories are best enjoyed with a NESCAFÉ, because respect is something you can taste in every cup. Find out more about Cup of Respect at www.nescafe.com/gb/cup-of-respect
  • Did you know that we have a cappuccino to suit everyone? Why not try our NESCAFÉ GOLD Iced Cappuccino or NESCAFÉ GOLD Cappuccino Decaf next.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • A new recipe made only with the finest coffee beans and delicious milk
  • A high quality Iced Cappuccino with a hint of caramel flavour
  • Coffee shop-style caramel taste with delightful froth in every cup
  • Created with fresh milk sourced from British dairy farmers
  • Made with natural beans grown by experts
  • Best served with Ice for ice cold, rich refreshment
  • 7 instant latte sachets that can be prepared in moments
  • Pack size: 101.5G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (23%), Glucose Syrup, Instant Coffee (7.6%), Lactose, Medium Chain Triglycerides (Palm Oil), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Potassium Phosphates)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of cold water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 7 glasses

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.com/gb
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

7 x 14.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per glass**Reference Intake*
Energy 1575 kJ101 kJ225 kJ8400 kJ
-372 kcal24 kcal53 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 3.0g0.2g0.4g70g
of which: saturates 2.8g0.2g0.4g20g
Carbohydrate 75.1g4.8g10.9g260g
of which: sugars 62.0g4.0g9.0g90g
Fibre 3.1g0.2g0.4g-
Protein 9.0g0.6g1.3g50g
Salt 2.06g0.13g0.30g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One sachet +200ml water, makes 225ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 7 glasses----
77 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great coffee in a hurry

4 stars

A NESCAFE Customer

For being a powdered mix it's pretty good. Coffee flavour could have been a bit bolder, but I thought the sweetness level was spot on! Overall it was a good buy. I made it with 2% milk instead of the package directions of water or skim milk because I like it creamier. Will definitely buy again!

Cool summer drink

5 stars

A NESCAFE Customer

Tried other iced coffee and none come close to tasting and looking as good as this love love love it ❤️

want normal caramel not salted yuck prefer vanilla

1 stars

hate salted caramel, love ordinary caramel, prefer vanilla which doesn't seem to be in store at all, why not?

Okay

3 stars

A NESCAFE Customer

It tasted rather sweet and dissolved quite well. However, I feel that it would work better as a hot drink rather than cold.

Too sweet

3 stars

This dosnt taste anything like coffee it's so sweet it's like drinking a milkshake with so mug caramel. Very sickly for coffee lovers

Iced coffee comes home

5 stars

A NESCAFE Customer

I discovered this iced coffee recently and it is so delicious especially with some skinny syrups. Very frothy and I mix with part water and part soya milk. Brilliant value for money.

Disappointing - did not taste like salted caramel

1 stars

Tried this because I absolutely loved the no-longer stocked Kenco salted caramel iced coffee. Unfortunately, this bore no resemblance and I hated its flavour. Too expensive to throw away - will keep for visitors!

Great taste! coming from a former barista

4 stars

This tastes really good. I can taste the caramel, I’ve noticed that with the canned iced coffees sometimes I have to imagine the taste of salted caramel or vanilla. The powder dissolves nicely it is creamy with water alone and the froth lasts until the drink is finished. I’m glad that I’ve discovered these because I have been spending £20-30 per week on canned iced coffees and Starbucks for years. 200ml of water/ milk and a few ice cubes is all you need.

Really simple

4 stars

A NESCAFE Customer

Really nice tasting product which was very easy and looked good.

Great product

5 stars

A NESCAFE Customer

Its on my weekly shopping list, great caramel taste.

1-10 of 84 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

