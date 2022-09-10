Nescafe Gold Salted Caramel Iced Latte Coffee 7 X 14.5G

Great coffee in a hurry
A NESCAFE Customer
For being a powdered mix it's pretty good. Coffee flavour could have been a bit bolder, but I thought the sweetness level was spot on! Overall it was a good buy. I made it with 2% milk instead of the package directions of water or skim milk because I like it creamier. Will definitely buy again!
Cool summer drink
A NESCAFE Customer
Tried other iced coffee and none come close to tasting and looking as good as this love love love it ❤️
want normal caramel not salted yuck prefer vanilla
hate salted caramel, love ordinary caramel, prefer vanilla which doesn't seem to be in store at all, why not?
Okay
A NESCAFE Customer
It tasted rather sweet and dissolved quite well. However, I feel that it would work better as a hot drink rather than cold.
Too sweet
This dosnt taste anything like coffee it's so sweet it's like drinking a milkshake with so mug caramel. Very sickly for coffee lovers
Iced coffee comes home
A NESCAFE Customer
I discovered this iced coffee recently and it is so delicious especially with some skinny syrups. Very frothy and I mix with part water and part soya milk. Brilliant value for money.
Disappointing - did not taste like salted caramel
Tried this because I absolutely loved the no-longer stocked Kenco salted caramel iced coffee. Unfortunately, this bore no resemblance and I hated its flavour. Too expensive to throw away - will keep for visitors!
Great taste! coming from a former barista
This tastes really good. I can taste the caramel, I’ve noticed that with the canned iced coffees sometimes I have to imagine the taste of salted caramel or vanilla. The powder dissolves nicely it is creamy with water alone and the froth lasts until the drink is finished. I’m glad that I’ve discovered these because I have been spending £20-30 per week on canned iced coffees and Starbucks for years. 200ml of water/ milk and a few ice cubes is all you need.
Really simple
A NESCAFE Customer
Really nice tasting product which was very easy and looked good.
Great product
A NESCAFE Customer
Its on my weekly shopping list, great caramel taste.