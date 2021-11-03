Knightley's Adventures Bath Milk Bubbles Kiwi & Grape 300Ml

My children loved these bubbles and the delicate f
My children loved these bubbles and the delicate fragrance was natural and yummy. Thank you knightly family!! Xx
Not bath bubbles
Hardly creates any bubbles. Not worth the price
Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Alaninate, Acrylates Copolymer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Lauryl Glucoside, Parfum (Fragrance), Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid
Made in China
300ml ℮
WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 3.5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
My children loved these bubbles and the delicate fragrance was natural and yummy. Thank you knightly family!! Xx
Hardly creates any bubbles. Not worth the price