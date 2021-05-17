Quorn Roarsomes Vegan Dinosaurs 240G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1007kJ/242kcal
Product Description
- Vegan savoury flavour shapes made with mycoprotein, coated in breadcrumbs
- Sustainable Nutrition
- Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain Mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
- To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk and get social with us! Facebook.
- Recycle
- Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
- Deliciously Meat Free
- High in Protein and Fibre
- Low in Saturated Fat
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 240G
- High in Protein
- High in Fibre
- Low in Saturated Fat
Information
Ingredients
Mycoprotein (51%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Wheat Gluten, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Firming Agents: Calcium Acetate, Calcium Chloride; Cornflour, Wheat Semolina, Natural Flavouring, Pea Fibre, Rice Flour, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Sodium Alginate, Salt, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain Mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best result Oven cook.
14-16 Min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Our Roarsomes are Awesomely, Dino-Liciously Crunchy and Tasty!
- Add Some Volcano Mash, Broccoli Trees and Boulder Shaped Peas to Set Your Perfect Prehistoric Scene. Don't Forget to Dunk Your Dino in Your Favourite Dip Too!
Number of uses
3 Servings
Name and address
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Marlow Foods Ltd.,
Return to
- We're Here to Help
- If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch
- https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as oven cooked) Per 100g
|(as oven cooked) Per 2 Cooked Dinos
|Energy
|1007kJ/242kcal
|733kJ/176kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|7.2g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|17g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|8.4g
|6.1g
|Protein
|16g
|11g
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.45g
|Serves 3
|-
|-
