Heets Sienna Selection Tobacco Sticks 20 Pack

This product is not risk-free and provides nicotine, which is addictive. Only for use by adults.

HEETS come in 10 different variants ranging from classic to menthol tobacco. All HEETS products have the same amount of nicotine.

HEETS are specially designed real tobacco sticks that are heated by your IQOS device rather than being burned like cigarettes - with no smoke, no ash and less smell. One HEETS tobacco stick lasts roughly the same time or number of puffs as a cigarette.

