Pizza Express Original Dough Balls 95g

Pizza Express Original Dough Balls 95g
£ 2.15
£2.27/100g
Product Description

  • Part-baked Dough Balls with a garlic butter dip.
  • Dough balls with garlic butter dip
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 95G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. This product may have been previously frozen.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from chilled.
These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook Them the Pizzaexpress Way
1. Preheat oven.
2. Remove from film wrap.
3. Set aside the garlic butter dip to warm to room temperature.
4. Remove from tray and place the Dough Balls on a baking tray.
5. Bake for 5-6 minutes. From frozen, increase baking time to 7-8 minutes.
6. Once cooked, remove Dough Balls carefully from the oven. Ensure Dough Balls are piping hot before serving and serve immediately.
Electric 200°C 7-8 mins
Fan 180°C 7-8 mins
Gas Mark 6 7-8 mins

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Pizza Express,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

  • Get in Touch
  • We'd love to hear your feedback on these Dough Balls so we can make them the best they can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
  • If your feedback is about a particular product, please let us know the Use By date and code from the front of the pack and where you bought it.
  • EU Registered Address: 38 Main Street,
  • Swords,

Net Contents

95g ℮

  • Per 1/2 Pack
    • Energy775kJ 185kcal
      9%
    • Fat7.0g
      10%
    • Saturates3.5g
      18%
    • Sugars1.7g
      2%
    • Salt0.65g
      11%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1183kJ

    Ingredients

    Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesproduct as consumed Per 100g Dough Ballsproduct as consumed Per serving (4 Dough Balls)
    Energy 1183kJ548kJ
    -280kcal130kcal
    Fat 2.2g1.0g
    of which Saturates 0.2g0.1g
    Carbohydrates53.1g24.6g
    of which Sugars 3.4g1.6g
    Fibre 2.7g1.3g
    Protein 10.6g4.9g
    Salt 1.20g0.56g
    This pack contains 2 servings--
    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesproduct as consumed Per 100g Dipproduct as consumed Per serving (1/2 dip pot)
    Energy 2836kJ227kJ
    -689kcal55kcal
    Fat 75.1g6.0g
    of which Saturates 42.9g3.4g
    Carbohydrates2.4g0.2g
    of which Sugars 1.1g0.1g
    Fibre 0.1g0.0g
    Protein 1.1g0.1g
    Salt 1.17g0.09g
    This pack contains 2 servings--

