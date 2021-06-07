Pizza Express Original Dough Balls 95g
Product Description
- Part-baked Dough Balls with a garlic butter dip.
- Dough balls with garlic butter dip
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 95G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. This product may have been previously frozen.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled.
These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.
Oven cook
Instructions: Cook Them the Pizzaexpress Way
1. Preheat oven.
2. Remove from film wrap.
3. Set aside the garlic butter dip to warm to room temperature.
4. Remove from tray and place the Dough Balls on a baking tray.
5. Bake for 5-6 minutes. From frozen, increase baking time to 7-8 minutes.
6. Once cooked, remove Dough Balls carefully from the oven. Ensure Dough Balls are piping hot before serving and serve immediately.
Electric 200°C 7-8 mins
Fan 180°C 7-8 mins
Gas Mark 6 7-8 mins
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Pot. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Pizza Express,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- We'd love to hear your feedback on these Dough Balls so we can make them the best they can be. You can contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
- Pizza Express,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1LX.
- If your feedback is about a particular product, please let us know the Use By date and code from the front of the pack and where you bought it.
- EU Registered Address: 38 Main Street,
- Swords,
Net Contents
95g ℮
- Per 1/2 Pack
- Energy775kJ 185kcal9%
- Fat7.0g10%
- Saturates3.5g18%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.65g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1183kJ
Nutrition
Typical Values product as consumed Per 100g Dough Balls product as consumed Per serving (4 Dough Balls) Energy 1183kJ 548kJ - 280kcal 130kcal Fat 2.2g 1.0g of which Saturates 0.2g 0.1g Carbohydrates 53.1g 24.6g of which Sugars 3.4g 1.6g Fibre 2.7g 1.3g Protein 10.6g 4.9g Salt 1.20g 0.56g This pack contains 2 servings - -
Nutrition
Typical Values product as consumed Per 100g Dip product as consumed Per serving (1/2 dip pot) Energy 2836kJ 227kJ - 689kcal 55kcal Fat 75.1g 6.0g of which Saturates 42.9g 3.4g Carbohydrates 2.4g 0.2g of which Sugars 1.1g 0.1g Fibre 0.1g 0.0g Protein 1.1g 0.1g Salt 1.17g 0.09g This pack contains 2 servings - -
