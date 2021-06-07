Pizza Express Original Dough Balls 95g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from chilled.

These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.



Oven cook

Instructions: Cook Them the Pizzaexpress Way

1. Preheat oven.

2. Remove from film wrap.

3. Set aside the garlic butter dip to warm to room temperature.

4. Remove from tray and place the Dough Balls on a baking tray.

5. Bake for 5-6 minutes. From frozen, increase baking time to 7-8 minutes.

6. Once cooked, remove Dough Balls carefully from the oven. Ensure Dough Balls are piping hot before serving and serve immediately.

Electric 200°C 7-8 mins

Fan 180°C 7-8 mins

Gas Mark 6 7-8 mins



