Wicked Kitchen Chipotle Spiced Crackers 150G
New
- Energy92kJ 22kcal1%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1848kJ / 440kcal
Product Description
- Wheat cracker with chipotle seasoning.
- Flavourful and spicy, thin, crispy crackers with a kick of cayenne and nutritional yeast. Great for dipping and spreading
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Poppy Seed, Deactivated Yeast, Tomato Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Chilli Flakes, Chipotle Chilli, Dried Parsley, Black Pepper, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Bell Pepper, Lemon Peel, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Flavouring (Soya), Dried Oregano, Clove, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 30 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cracker (5g)
|Energy
|1848kJ / 440kcal
|92kJ / 22kcal
|Fat
|17.1g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|58.7g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|5.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|10.3g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.