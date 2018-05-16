Pret A Manger Oat & Coconut Crunch 450G

Product Description
- A blend of golden syrup toasted oats with desiccated coconut, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and toasted coconut.
- Bringing Pret Joy to Your Home
- Inspired by our vibrant Smoothie Bowls, our Oat & Coconut Crunch is packed with crispy toasted coconut chips, crunchy pumpkin and sunflower seeds.
- Create your own tropical smoothie bowl at home by blending frozen mango, pineapple and banana with a splash of coconut milk and a spoonful of yogurt until smooth. Pour into a bowl, top with a handful of our Oat & Coconut Crunch and finish with some sliced banana, mango and passionfruit. Sunshine in a bowl!
- Sweet & crunchy, with toasted coconut pumpkin seeds
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Jumbo Oats (40%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Desiccated Coconut (10%), Sunflower Oil, Oats (8%), Pumpkin Seeds (7%), Sunflower Seeds (7%), Toasted Coconut (5%), Brown Sugar, Salt
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Peanut, Nut, Sesame, Barley, Rye, Spelt (Wheat) and Wheat allergy sufferers or Coeliacs. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Reseal bag after use for best quality.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 10 servings
Warnings
- Important: Young children can choke on seeds.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- Pret A Manger France,
Return to
- All About Food Limited,
- Maple View,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- pret.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per 45g serving
|†% RI Per 45g serving
|Energy
|2157kJ
|971kJ
|12%
|-
|517kcal
|233kcal
|Fat
|29.5g
|13.3g
|19%
|of which saturates
|10.9g
|4.9g
|25%
|Carbohydrates
|46.7g
|21.0g
|8%
|of which sugars
|12.0g
|5.4g
|6%
|Fibre
|7.0g
|3.2g
|Protein
|12.7g
|5.7g
|11%
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.26g
|4%
|†RI = Reference Intake. Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children can choke on seeds.
