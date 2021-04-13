Hackney Gelato Dark Chocolate Sorbetto 500Ml
Product Description
- Dark chocolate sorbet (vegan-friendly).
- Welcome to Proper Ice Cream.
- Proper ice cream is churned slowly. Really slowly. It keeps the ice out of your ice cream so you get more flavour and a smoother texture.
- This sorbetto is made from the finest Belgian dark chocolate. It's 100% dairy-free and rich enough to own its own yacht. Spoon it liberally into your face as soon as possible.
- Well done for reading all of these increasingly tiny words.
- Widely Recycled
- Plant Based
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Dextrose, Belgian Dark Chocolate 7% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Pure Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Made in a facility that also handles Milk, Egg, Sesame, Sulphites, Nuts, Peanuts and Gluten. Please see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
For best before end see base.Store frozen at -18° or below. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Name and address
- Hackney Gelato,
- Unit 6A,
- Uplands Business Park,
- E17 5QJ.
Return to
- hello@hackneygelato.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|715kJ (170kcal)
|Fat
|4.0g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|30.2g
|of which sugars
|30g
|Protein
|2g
|Salt
|0.25g
