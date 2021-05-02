We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Simplycook Indochinese Stir Fry Recipe Kit 52G

Simplycook Indochinese Stir Fry Recipe Kit 52G
£ 2.50
£4.81/100g

Product Description

  • Indochinese Stir-Fry Recipe Kit
  • 3 Pots. 20 Minutes. 1 Incredible Meal
  • Pot 1 - Indochinese Seasoning - Chettinad inspired spice blend
  • Pot 2 - Soy & Garlic Sauce - Smoky sauce with soy, garlic & white pepper
  • Pot 3 - Hakka Paste - Garlic & cayenne chilli paste
  • 3 unique flavour pots and an easy-to-follow recipe to cook an incredible meal.
  • Just add a few fresh ingredients (serves 2):
  • CHEFS PICK
  • 2 Chicken Fillets
  • 150g Sliced Peppers
  • 250g Basmati Rice (cooked pouch)
  • Increase amounts to serve 3+
  • WHY NOT TRY?
  • Swap Chicken for thinly sliced pork, prawns, or plant based chicken/beef style pieces to make this vegan.
  • ELEVATE YOUR PLATE!
  • Finish with a drizzle of sesame oil & some sliced spring onions.
  • Hungry for more? Discover over 100 recipes, delivered through your letterbox, as often as you want them.
  • Try 4 recipes for free (just £1 for delivery) at simplycook.com/try
  • 3 Step Recipe Inside
  • Chilli rating- Medium heat- 2
  • 20 mins cooking
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 52G

Information

Ingredients

Indochinese Seasoning: Sugar, Ground Spices (Chilli, Turmeric, Fennel, Ginger, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Black Pepper), Dried Garlic, Cornflour, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Salt, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Salt, Allspice, Ginger, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Cumin, Paprika, Bay, Cayenne), Chilli Flakes, Sunflower Oil, Soy & Garlic Sauce: Sunflower Oil, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Glucose Syrup, Soy Sauce Powder [Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Maltodextrin, Salt], Sugar, Garlic Powder, Garlic Extract, White Wine Vinegar, Smoked Water, Water, White Pepper, Natural Flavouring, Hakka Paste: Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Extract, Water, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Cayenne Chilli

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How It Works
  • Just add a few fresh ingredients
  • Pick a protein:
  • Chicken (Chef's Pick), pork, prawns or plant-based chicken/beef style pieces
  • +
  • Pick a veg:
  • Sliced peppers (Chef's Pick), stir-fry veg (pak choi, mangetout) or tender green veg (green beans, asparagus or tenderstem broccoli)
  • +
  • Pick a carb:
  • Basmati (Chef's Pick), long grain or wholegrain rice, or medium egg noodles
  • The Chef's Pick
  • We like to use 2 chicken fillets along with 150g sliced peppers and 250g cooked basmati rice.
  • Why Not Try?
  • Swap chicken for thinly sliced pork, prawns or plant based chicken/beef style pieces to make this vegan.
  • Elevate your Plate
  • Finish with a drizzle of sesame oil and some sliced spring onions.
  • Indochinese Stir-Fry
  • Get Prepped
  • Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces
  • Make sure your veg is thinly sliced
  • Step 1
  • Heat a little oil in a pan and then fry the chicken over medium-high heat for 2 mins.
  • Add the peppers to the pan and fry for 2 more mins, or until the chicken is golden and the veg is just tender.
  • Step 2
  • Turn the heat down and add the Indochinese Seasoning and mix through.
  • Add the Soy & Garlic Sauce and fry for 1 min.
  • Step 3
  • Add the Hakka Paste with 50ml water and cook on a low heat until the chicken is cooked through.
  • Heat the cooked rice as per instructions.
  • Serve & Enjoy!
  • Serve the chicken & veg over the rice with any extra garnishes on top.
  • We know every oven, hob & grill is different, so these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

2 person portion

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • SimplyCook,
  • 96 Leonard Street,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Return to

Net Contents

52g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g(as sold) per half kit
Energy1420kJ369kJ
-340kcal89kcal
Fat17.7g4.6g
of which Saturates2.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate37.9g9.9g
of which Sugars19.5g5.1g
Fibre3.7g1.0g
Protein6.4g1.7g
Salt13.27g3.45g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A stir fry with a little bit of kick!

5 stars

I really liked this stir fry. It had a far more flavour than some of the sachet types and tasted more like made from scratch. Quick and easy to do too. I'd buy it again and I'm going to try another from this range!

Easy & delicious - definitely worth trying

5 stars

Really good flavour - we don’t usually buy ready prepared meals or kits - very surprised at how good it was. I am going to try them all now - once a week - it takes the stress out of what to cook and tastes great

