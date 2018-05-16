Wicked Kitchen Bangin Biryani Plus Beyond Meat 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 670kJ / 160kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned Beyond Meat ?? pea protein mince, cooked in an aromatic biryani style sauce with cooked basmati rice and topped with mixed vegetables.
- Beyond Meat ?? pea protein mince in an aromatic sauce with basmati rice and chickpeas topped with mixed vegetables.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Basmati Rice, Seasoned Beyond Meat ?? Mince (8%) [Water, Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Rice Protein, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Potato Starch, Apple Extract, Colour (Beetroot Red), Maltodextrin, Pomegranate Extract, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Maize Vinegar, Carrot Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Onion, Chickpeas, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut, Spinach, Dried Onion, Ginger Pur??e, Garlic Pur??e, Cornflour, Salt, Spices, Brown Sugar, Cumin Seed, Sunflower Oil, Mint, Dried Red Chilli, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Lemon Oil, Flavouring.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200??C/180??C/Gas 6 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Carefully peel back film lid and gently stir the product. Re-cover and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 7 mins 30 secs / 900W 7 mins
For best results microwave heat from frozen.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Carefully peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (376g**)
|Energy
|670kJ / 160kcal
|2519kJ / 600kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|17.2g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|21.3g
|80.1g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|9.7g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|17.3g
|Protein
|6.0g
|22.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|3.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 376g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
