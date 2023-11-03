Harringtons Meaty Selection Box 6X400g

Adult Dog Complete, for All Dogs Aged 8 Weeks Onwards. Carbon Negative Production - Recyclable Packaging Proud to be the UK's first carbon negative large pet food company.

Our unique cooking method. We take freshly prepared human grade ingredients and cook them gently for naturally tasty, locked-in nutrition that's easy to digest for your pets health and happiness. Adult Dog Meaty: Made with freshly prepared meat ingredients. Grain free* recipe for sensitive digestion. Seaweed, a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements. Green Lipped Mussel, a source of omega fats, glucosamine & chondroitin. Chicory extract, a prebiotic to help support digestive health. *These products are formulated without grain, but are processed on a line handling grain.

Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. We expertly make our food with care right here in the UK and are proud to be the nation’s first carbon negative pet food company.

Pack size: 2.4KG

6 x 400g ℮

Feeding Guide This feeding guide is to be used as a guide only. Adjust the amount given to keep your dog in lean, active condition. Ensure Clean fresh drinking water is available for your dog at all times. When switching from a different brand to Harringtons; gradually introduce over a period of 3 to 7 days by mixing with your dog's current food. Increase the quantity of Harringtons and reduce the quantity of your dog's old food until you are feeding just Harringtons. Size of Dog: Toy (up to 5kg), Fed on its own: 1/2 tray, With dry food: Up to 1/2 tray Size of Dog: Small (5-12kg), Fed on its own: 1 - 2 trays, With dry food: Up to 1 tray Size of Dog: Medium (12 - 25kg), Fed on its own: 2 - 3 trays, With dry food: Up to 1 1/2 tray Size of Dog: Large (25 - 45kg), Fed on its own: 3 - 5 trays, With dry food: Up to 2 1/2 tray