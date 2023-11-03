We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Harringtons Meaty Selection Box 6X400g

Harringtons Meaty Selection Box 6X400g

4.9(22)
£9.00

£3.75/kg

Adult Dog Complete, for All Dogs Aged 8 Weeks Onwards.Carbon Negative Production - Recyclable PackagingProud to be the UK's first carbon negative large pet food company.
Our unique cooking method. We take freshly prepared human grade ingredients and cook them gently for naturally tasty, locked-in nutrition that's easy to digest for your pets health and happiness.Adult Dog Meaty:Made with freshly prepared meat ingredients.Grain free* recipe for sensitive digestion.Seaweed, a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements.Green Lipped Mussel, a source of omega fats, glucosamine & chondroitin.Chicory extract, a prebiotic to help support digestive health.*These products are formulated without grain, but are processed on a line handling grain.
Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. We expertly make our food with care right here in the UK and are proud to be the nation’s first carbon negative pet food company.
Harringtons® is a registered trademark of Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd.
100% Complete FoodFresh Cook - Our Unique Cooking Method65% Freshly Prepared Meat IngredientsGrain FreeNatural TastyAll Natural Ingredients + Vitamins & Minerals
Pack size: 2.4KG

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding GuideThis feeding guide is to be used as a guide only. Adjust the amount given to keep your dog in lean, active condition. Ensure Clean fresh drinking water is available for your dog at all times.When switching from a different brand to Harringtons; gradually introduce over a period of 3 to 7 days by mixing with your dog's current food. Increase the quantity of Harringtons and reduce the quantity of your dog's old food until you are feeding just Harringtons.Size of Dog: Toy (up to 5kg), Fed on its own: 1/2 tray, With dry food: Up to 1/2 traySize of Dog: Small (5-12kg), Fed on its own: 1 - 2 trays, With dry food: Up to 1 traySize of Dog: Medium (12 - 25kg), Fed on its own: 2 - 3 trays, With dry food: Up to 1 1/2 traySize of Dog: Large (25 - 45kg), Fed on its own: 3 - 5 trays, With dry food: Up to 2 1/2 tray

2 x Chicken2 x Beef2 x Lamb

Ingredients

Chicken 65% (26% Freshly prepared Chicken), Vegetables 14% (Potato 4%, Peas & Carrot), Minerals, Salmon Oil, Sunflower Oil, Dried Tomato (0.15%), Seaweed (0.08%), Green Lipped Mussel (0.05%), Chicory (0.05%), Parsley (0.05%), Basil (0.05%), Green Tea (0.01%), Rosemary (0.01%), Rosehip (0.01%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Keep unused contents in a sealed container. Keep refrigerated and use within 72hrs.Best Before & Batch Code: See side of plastic tray.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein8.5%
Fat Content6%
Crude Ash2.5%
Crude Fibre0.4%
Moisture77%
Vitamin A3000IU
Vitamin D3420IU
Vitamin E40 mg
Zinc (as Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)38.5mg
Iron (as Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate)20 mg
Manganese (as Manganous Sulphate Monohytdrate)3.75mg
Copper (as Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate)2.7mg
Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)0.39mg
Selenium (as Sodium Selenite)0.04 mg
Cassia Gum3,000mg
Additves (Per kg):-
Vitamins:-
Trace Elements:-
Technological Additives:-
Calories per 100g = 108 Kcal-

