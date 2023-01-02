Highland Spring Water Pear & Elderflower Sparkling 330Ml
Product Description
- H/Land S/Water Pear & E/Flower Sparkling 330ml
- Highland Spring Sparkling Fruit Flavoured Waters offer a deliciously different way to enjoy natural source spring water. In keeping with the ethos of Highland Spring, these use real fruit juice, are free from artificial sweeteners and contain no added sugar. All the products in our Sparkling Fruit Flavoured water range are 100% recyclable and when recycled can be given another life. We're also proud to have been named the leading ethical bottled water brand in the UK for 14 years running. At under 35 calories a can, all of this means that they're a guilt-free way to enjoy a tasty and refreshing treat at any time of the day.
- Feel a Surge of Sparkling Fruitiness
- Spring water sourced from Scotland's Ochil Hills
- No Added Sugar
- No Artificial Sweeteners
- Pack size: 330ML
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Concentrated Apple Juice, Natural Flavourings (Elderflower, Pear, with other Natural Flavourings), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed chilled.
- Great with food or as a healthy pick-me-up
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Highland Spring Limited,
- Blackford,
- PH4 1QA.
Return to
- Highland Spring Limited,
- Blackford,
- PH4 1QA.
- www.highlandspring.com
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|36kJ / 9kcal
|Fat
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|1.8g
|- of which sugars
|1.7g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.