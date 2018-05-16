Tesco Fire Pit Counter Chinese Chicken Thighs

- Energy1167kJ 280kcal14%
- Fat17.7g25%
- Saturates4.3g22%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 891kJ / 214kcal
Product Description
- T. Fire Pit CTR Chinese Chicken Thighs
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (95%), Sugar, Spices, Tomato Powder, Salt, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Colour (Beetroot Red), Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract.
Produce of
Reared and slaughtered in U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
900g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (131g)
|Energy
|891kJ / 214kcal
|1167kJ / 280kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|17.7g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|19.6g
|25.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones.
