Tesco Fire Pit Counter Chinese Chicken Thighs

£ 0.50
£0.50/each
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy1167kJ 280kcal
    14%
  • Fat17.7g
    25%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 891kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • T. Fire Pit CTR Chinese Chicken Thighs

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (95%), Sugar, Spices, Tomato Powder, Salt, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Colour (Beetroot Red), Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract.

Produce of

Reared and slaughtered in U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (131g)
Energy891kJ / 214kcal1167kJ / 280kcal
Fat13.5g17.7g
Saturates3.3g4.3g
Carbohydrate3.1g4.1g
Sugars2.4g3.1g
Fibre0.7g0.9g
Protein19.6g25.7g
Salt0.7g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.

